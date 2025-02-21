Veteran actor Mawuli Semevo dies after tragic fire incident

Veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo has sadly passed away, as reported by myjoyonline.com.

He was confirmed dead at Ridge Hospital on Thursday, 20th February 2025, while receiving treatment after suffering severe burns in a fire accident that occurred about a week earlier.

On 8th February 2025, Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, a non-profit organisation dedicated to advocating for and supporting burn survivors, reported that Mawuli had been involved in a fire accident and was in critical condition.

Beyond Burns International received an SOS that something unfortunate had happened. We came here today and found that veteran actor Mawuli Semevo had been severely burned in a fire accident. I visited him, and his life is hanging in the balance, Judith stated in a video report posted on the organisation’s social media pages.

She further revealed that the 63-year-old actor had been asleep in his home when the fire broke out, leaving him with no time to escape.

He has suffered burns on up to 44% of his body. He has respiratory injuries and cannot breathe properly. This is very serious. From his head to his legs, everywhere was burned, and he has lost all his hair, she added.

Reports surfaced weeks ago that the veteran actor was fighting for his life following the devastating fire. Beyond Burns International shared a video detailing the extent of his injuries, highlighting his critical condition.

The organisation emphasised the need for urgent medical intervention, but despite efforts to save him, Semevo succumbed to his injuries.

Mawuli Semevo was widely celebrated for his exceptional performances in both film and theatre. He played notable roles in movies such as A Stab in the Dark, Harvest at 17, Escape of Love, The Good Old Days: The Love of AA, and Like Cotton Twines.