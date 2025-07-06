SHS student fatally shot at Bimbilla fire festival

A cherished cultural celebration in Bimbilla, Nanumba North Municipality, Northern Region, has been tragically marred by the death of a young girl, identified as Fatima. A Year Two student at Bimbilla Senior High School, Fatima was fatally struck by a stray bullet during the recent Fire Festival.

According to Mohammed Abdul-Rashid Natogmah, a reporter for Beat FM, the unfortunate incident occurred as a procession made its way from the regent's palace towards the Wampu Dam, the traditional site for the fire-throwing ceremony.

“I was at the palace when we heard the incident, so we rushed to the hospital, and the dead body was brought to the hospital. I even helped in removing the dead body,” Mr. Natogmah recounted, confirming the grim news after hearing reports of a shooting.

A young woman, believed to be a friend of Fatima's and part of the group that accompanied her body to the hospital, revealed a poignant detail: they had apparently sneaked out to attend the festival against their parents' wishes.

“When we asked, the lady told us the girl was from one area called Bayawaya in Bimbilla, and the name is Fatima. She said before they came out, the parents didn't want them to come out, so they hid and sneaked to the scene,” Mr. Natogmah quoted the friend as saying.

