Wife sues husband for making her do house chores instead of spending time on Instagram

Indian police recently intervened in an unusual domestic dispute, where a young woman, identified as Nisha, lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly causing her to lose social media followers.

The peculiar marital discord reportedly began when Nisha’s husband, Vijendra, suggested she reduce her time on social media to focus more on household chores. Nisha, 30, informed police that despite previously enjoying a harmonious marriage in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, her husband’s insistence detrimentally impacted her online presence.

She typically posted a minimum of two Instagram Reels daily, but her husband’s demands made this unfeasible. The situation escalated when she noted a loss of two followers in a single day, prompting her to leave their marital home, return to her parents’ village, and formally file a complaint.

The Women’s Police Station in Hapur District confirmed Nisha’s complaint, with officers telling reporters that “My followers declined as I was kept busy washing utensils and cleaning the house by my husband. I didn’t get time to make Reels,” the woman reportedly stated.

In response to his wife’s actions, Vijendra subsequently filed his own complaint, alleging that Nisha’s constant engagement with Instagram led to her neglecting domestic responsibilities.

Following extensive discussions with both parties, the police facilitated a counselling session focused on the significance of marital harmony and family life. This intervention proved successful, with the couple reportedly reconciling and actively working to mend their relationship.