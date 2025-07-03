Ex-NSB Boss Adu Boahene to face trial on July 18 over alleged GH¢49m state fund theft

The Accra High Court has officially set July 18, 2025, as the start date for the high-profile criminal trial of Kwabena Adu Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), along with three co-defendants. The group faces serious allegations of embezzling GH¢49 million in state funds.

This decision follows a series of legal back-and-forths, including an earlier court appearance on July 3, which was initially scheduled for a ruling on a motion filed by Adu Boahene’s legal team. The motion requested access to decades-old operational accounts of all National Security Coordinators dating back to 1992, in a bid to support the defence’s case.

Defence Requests Records from Six Administrations

During proceedings on June 26, lead counsel Samuel Atta Akyea informed the court that a motion for further disclosure had been filed on June 23.

The defence team sought extensive financial records of National Security operations, covering six presidential administrations:

President Jerry John Rawlings (1992–2001)

President John Agyekum Kufuor (2001–2009)

President John Evans Atta Mills (2009–2012)

President John Dramani Mahama (2012–2017; 2025–present)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (2017–2025)

The motion aimed to unveil the operational account activities of the National Security Coordinators over the past three decades—a request the defence believed was critical for a fair trial.

Court Dismisses Request for Operational Accounts

Meanwhile, GHOne TV report indicates that the court denied the request for access to operational account documents, ruling that the application did not meet the legal threshold required for disclosure in a criminal trial.

High Court in Accra dismisses application by former NSB boss, Adu-Boahene and three others for documents dating back to 1992

GHOne stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Background to the Case

Kwabena Adu Boahene and his co-defendants are accused of misappropriating GH¢49 million meant for national security operations. Prosecutors allege that the theft occurred while Boahene served as the Director-General of the NSB, Ghana’s primary signals intelligence agency under the country’s national security framework.

The trial is expected to attract significant national attention, given its implications on accountability, transparency, and the management of public funds within sensitive state institutions.

With the court setting July 18 as the official start date, all eyes will be on the proceedings as both the prosecution and defence prepare to present their cases.