Veteran actor Mawuli Semevo in critical condition after devastating fire incident

Renowned Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo is fighting for his life following a devastating fire at his home.

According to a video shared by Beyond Burns International, an NGO dedicated to supporting burn victims, the veteran actor sustained severe burns and respiratory injuries, leaving him unable to breathe properly.

Judith Addison, a representative of the organisation, revealed that the incident occurred while Semevo was asleep, leaving him no time to escape the flames unscathed.

The fire engulfed his entire body, from his head to his legs, causing the loss of all his hair and severe damage to his face. He has burns covering 44% of his body, along with respiratory injuries that have compromised his ability to breathe, she explained.

Doctors are working tirelessly to stabilise him, with plans to intubate him to assist with his breathing. His condition is described as "very critical," with his life "hanging in the balance."

Loved ones and well-wishers have begun rallying for support to cover the mounting costs of his medical treatment.

Mawuli Semevo, a cherished figure in Ghana's entertainment industry, is best known for his roles in movies such as 'Harvest at 17,' 'A Stab in the Dark,' 'Escape of Love,' 'Like Cotton Twines,' and 'The Good Old Days: The Love of AA.'

Veteran actress Edinam Atatsi has also stepped forward to solicit funds for his treatment, urging the public to come together to support the beloved actor during this challenging time.