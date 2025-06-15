Real Madrid target highly rated Ghana U-20 star to boost defense

Real Madrid's youth side Castilla are reportedly interested in signing promising Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong from Granada this summer.

The 20-year-old centre-back has impressed during his breakthrough season in Spain's second division, catching the attention of Real Madrid's reserve team coaches.

Oppong only made his professional debut in October 2024 against Levante UD but has quickly established himself as a regular starter. He's made nine appearances in La Liga 2 plus one Copa del Rey match, showing maturity beyond his years.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Castilla manager Álvaro Arbeloa has personally identified Oppong as a target to bolster his defensive options. The former Real Madrid and Liverpool full-back believes the young Ghanaian has the potential to develop into a top-level player.

Granada appear willing to do business for the right price. The Segunda División club are reportedly looking for between €450,000 and €1 million for Oppong's services, which represents good value in today's inflated transfer market.

Oppong impresses, gets national team nod

Despite being relatively new to senior football, Oppong has already made a strong impression with his composed defending and leadership qualities. His rapid rise hasn't gone unnoticed by Ghana's national team setup either.

The defender recently earned his first call-up to the Black Satellites squad for the upcoming WAFU Zone A and B tournaments later this year. This recognition highlights how quickly he's progressed since breaking into Granada's first team.

Oppong signed a contract extension with Granada in 2023, tying him to the club until 2026. However, the opportunity to join Real Madrid's famous academy system could prove too tempting to turn down.

For Real Madrid, signing young talents like Oppong fits their long-term strategy of developing players through Castilla before potentially promoting them to the first team.

