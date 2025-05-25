Xabi Alonso named new Real Madrid head coach following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure

Real Madrid have officially confirmed club legend Xabi Alonso as their new head coach on a three-year deal, following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

In a statement released on Saturday, the club announced:

Real Madrid C. F. confirms that Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from 1 June 2025 until 30 June 2028.

Alonso, a fan favourite during his time as a player at the Bernabéu, returns to the club having earned widespread acclaim for his managerial success at Bayer Leverkusen.

Under his guidance, the German side won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and German Super Cup during a historic three-year spell.

Real Madrid praised his legacy during his playing days, calling him:

One of the greatest players in world football history.

The club highlighted his contributions as a player, where he made 236 appearances between 2009 and 2014, winning six trophies, including La Décima, that is, Real Madrid’s historic tenth UEFA Champions League title.

His achievements with the Spanish national team also earned praise in the announcement:

Xabi Alonso also boasts legendary status for the Spanish National Team, where he won a World Cup and two European Championships.

Alonso's coaching career

Alonso’s managerial journey began at Real Madrid's academy in 2018, coaching the U12 side to a league title and the Torneo de Campeones. His coaching evolution since then has made him one of Europe’s most sought-after tacticians.

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez will host the official signing ceremony on Sunday, 26 May, ahead of Alonso’s unveiling at Real Madrid City today.. The new manager will then speak to the press.