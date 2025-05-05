Trent and 3 other world-class players Real Madrid signed for free this decade

Real Madrid are building the next Galacticos but at the heart of that project are world-class players Los Blancos did not pay a dime in transfer fees for mostly thanks to their brilliant club president Florentino Perez.

As to whether this new generation will be successful on the pitch unlike the original Galacticos who didn’t live up to the higher standards set for them is another argument.

However, it’s amazing how the Spanish giant is attracting the continent’s best talent for free. After acquiring the services of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain for free in the summer of 2024, many have argued that Mbappe’s dream to don the famous white jersey was a huge contributory factor.

Hence, news making rounds that lifelong Liverpool supporter and player, Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid for free after confirming his exit from the Merseyside club speaks volumes of the La Liga side’s pull power.

Not only Alexander-Arnold, and even before Mbappe, Real Madrid have pulled some of the world’s best without splashing funds on them.

David Alaba

One surprising was Austrian international David Alaba who left Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after his contract expired and joined Real Madrid on July 1, 2021.

He was officially presented by the club on July 21, 2021, and has won every available trophy since he joined four years ago.

Alaba's contract is set to expire on June 30, 2026, however, there are reports he might exit the Santiago Bernabeu this summer having struggled with injuries in the last two seasons.

Antonio Rudiger

On 20 June 2022, Antonio Rudiger was unveiled as a new Real Madrid player after he left Chelsea as a free agent. He signed a four-year deal set to expire in June 2026, but reports suggest that the club is ready to offer him an extension deal.

Rudiger has since become untouchable in Real Madrid’s defense and was instrumental when the club won the 2023/24 Champions League trophy.

He’s currently nursing an injury having undergone surgery on his left knee.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappe for free after years of controversy which included a bumper offer rejected by PSG, Mbappe changing his mind to stay and several phone conversations between the club’s president and the player.

He finally joined his dream club and was presented at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on Tuesday 16 July, 2024.

