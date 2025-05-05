Atalanta fan stabbed to death after bloody fight with rival Inter Milan fans

A 26-year-old supporter of Italian football club Atalanta was tragically stabbed to death during a fight between fans of Atalanta and Inter Milan in Bergamo, northern Italy, according to the Carabinieri police on Sunday.

This is the latest in a series of violent incidents involving football fans in Italy. Just last month, 13 police officers were injured when fights broke out between AS Roma and Lazio fans before the Rome derby.

According to Carmelo Beringheli, the head of the Carabinieri office in Bergamo, the trouble began on Saturday night inside a pub where fans from both clubs had gathered.

Things turned heated after one Inter fan shouted something provocative.

The argument later moved outside, near the Atalanta stadium, and sadly turned violent. An Inter fan reportedly stabbed the Atalanta supporter during the confrontation. Though emergency teams arrived quickly, they were unable to save the young man, reports Reuters.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the attack. Beringheli explained as quoted in the Reuters report:

He said he did it to protect his brother.

During Atalanta’s 4-0 win away at Monza on Sunday, fans displayed a banner in honour of the supporter who lost his life.

Speaking after the match, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini said:

What happened to our fan must never happen again.

The club has not made any official statement about the incident.

Growing concern of hooliganism in football

Fan-related violence has been a growing concern in Italian football. In 2023, a Paris St Germain fan was badly hurt after being stabbed before a Champions League game against AC Milan.

That same year, a 58-year-old Newcastle United supporter was also stabbed by masked attackers in Milan ahead of another Champions League match.

Similar fan stabbing incident in Ghana

Hooliganism is a worldwide problem in football, with Ghana experiences one instance in February during a domestic league game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

Staunch Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley, was stabbed to death by an unknown individual in a tense match week 19 clash at the Nana Konamansah Park on February 2, 2025.

MUST READ: 5 disturbing acts of hooliganism in Ghana football over the last decade