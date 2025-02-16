Referee beaten days after fatal stabbing of fan at Ghana league match (Video)

There’s been another act of hooliganism in Ghanaian football once again, as a match official was assaulted in shocking scenes during Sunday’s Division One League clash between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks at Ndoum Stadium.

While All Blacks emerged victorious 1-0, it was the chaos that unfolded after the final whistle that dominated headlines.

Referee Eso Doh Morrison became the target of violent aggression from players and officials of Elmina Sharks, infuriated by a penalty decision that handed All Blacks the win.

What should have been a routine post-match conclusion quickly descended into an alarming spectacle, with enraged Sharks’ personnel attacking the officials.

The situation spiraled to the point where police had to rush onto the pitch to restore order and prevent further escalation, according to JoySports.

This deplorable incident comes just weeks after the tragic fatal stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley during a Premier League fixture between Nsoatreman and Kotoko, highlighting the escalating concerns over safety in Ghanaian football.

With enhanced matchday protocols introduced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to curb such incidents, the league’s weekend fixtures were meant to serve as a step toward restoring order.

However, this latest episode raises serious questions about the effectiveness of those measures in addressing the persistent violence that continues to plague the game.

Team owner shocked by barbaric scenes

In the aftermath, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, owner of Elmina Sharks, took to Facebook to express his deep frustration and concern.

Dr. Nduom wrote:

This cannot be Ghana Football. What has happened here in Elmina today is a clear example of some of what has been destroying our football.”

He referenced a controversial penalty awarded against the Sharks in the 12th minute, claiming it was “dubious” and unfairly given despite an apparent dangerous play by the All Blacks player.

Nduom recounted the difficulties of calming his players and supporters, describing a 30-minute struggle to resume the match. He criticized the attitude of the match officials, noting that when he spoke to them and the Match Commissioner, their response was dismissive.

He lamented:

"One of them was more concerned about police presence than fair officiating and play. There is video recording of what happened. But what's the point when even if you file a protest, nothing comes out of it?"

Concluding his post, Nduom expressed his disillusionment with the state of the game: “I have done my part. I am going home. Can’t watch this brand of football. Change must come.”