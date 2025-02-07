Ghana FA start ‘Say No To Hooliganism’ campaign after football fan death at stadium

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has kickstarted a social campaign to tackle fan violence and hooliganism at stadiums following the fatal stabbing of a supporter at a domestic league game last Sunday.

The GFA’s “Say No To Hooliganism,” follows the death of staunch Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, during a chaotic match between the club and Nsoatreman FC February 2, 2025.

A video shared on the association’s official social media channels features a few players amplifying the message for a hooliganism-free experience at the various league centers.

Cyntia Adjei, a player with Women’s Premier League club Epiphany Warriors, shared this message in Ga, a local dialect:

I plead with you this afternoon, let’s stop fighting in our football so that the game will progress for all of us.

Other players also shared similar messages in different languages – Ewe, Hausa, and Twi.

6 arrested after fatal attack

Meanwhile six individuals have so far been arrested as suspects after the brutal stabbing of staunch Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley at the Nana Konamansah Park on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The latest arrest was yesterday when a female suspect was nabbed by the Ghana Police Service.

Police in a statement identified the suspect as Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, also known as Akosua Black Chinese.

According to the police, she is currently in police custody and now assisting authorities with their investigation into the incident.

The five other suspects arrested so far are Nsoatreman FC owner and Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Joseph Kyeremeh, Agyemang Duah Owusu, Isaac Ofosu and Augustine Yeboah.