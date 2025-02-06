Breaking: Female suspect arrested in ongoing Kotoko fan stabbing case

The Ghana Police Service has made another arrest in connection with the violent disturbances during the football match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC on February 2, 2025.

Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, also known as Akosua Black Chinese, was apprehended and is currently in police custody. She is now assisting authorities with their investigation into the incident.

This brings the total number of suspects arrested so far to six. Authorities continue to conduct an intelligence-led operation to identify and arrest all individuals involved in the violence.

Police say investigation is ongoing, and is determined to ensure that all those responsible are held accountable.

Earlier arrests yesterday

Yesterday, the Ghana Police Service arrested two additional suspects in connection with the violent disturbances that marred the football match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC.

The two suspects, Isaac Ofosu and Yeboah Augustine, are currently in police custody and are assisting authorities with the ongoing investigation.

Before that, three suspects including Nsoatreman FC owner and former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, were arrested.

Baffour-Awuah and one suspect, Joseph Kyeremeh were granted bail and are expected to appear before the Sunyani District Magistrate Court B on Monday, February 17, 2025. A third suspect, Agyemang Duah Owusu, was arrested on Monday and has been remanded in police custody.

The violence, which occurred during the high-profile match, has shocked the football community and raised serious concerns about safety and security at football matches in Ghana.

A statement released by the Ghana Police Service yesterday said there are investigations ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining individuals responsible for the unrest and fatal stabbing of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

Authorities are committed to ensuring that all perpetrators face justice in a bid to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.