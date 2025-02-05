Breaking: Ghana Police arrest 2 more suspects in connection with Kotoko fan's death

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the violent disturbances that marred the football match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC.

The two suspects, Isaac Ofosu and Yeboah Augustine, are currently in police custody and are assisting authorities with the ongoing investigation.

This latest development brings the total number of arrests related to the February 2, 2025, incident in Nsoatre, Bono Region, to five.

The violence, which occurred during the high-profile match, has shocked the football community and raised serious concerns about safety and security at football matches in Ghana.

A statement released by the Ghana Police Service today said there’s investigations continue to identify and apprehend the remaining individuals responsible for the unrest and fatal stabbing of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

Authorities are committed to ensuring that all perpetrators face justice in a bid to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA, Asante Kotoko, and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with the aim of maintaining peace and upholding the integrity of the game.

Previous arrests

Earlier three people including Nsoatreman FC owner and former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, were arrested.

Baffour-Awuah and one suspect, Joseph Kyeremeh were granted bail and are expected to appear before the Sunyani District Magistrate Court B on Monday, February 17, 2025.

A third suspect, Agyemang Duah Owusu, was arrested on Monday and has been remanded in police custody.

In light of the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the suspension of all Matchday 20 fixtures to ensure justice is served and to address the impact of the violence on the integrity of the sport