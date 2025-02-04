Breaking: Asante Kotoko withdraws from football activities following tragic death of supporter

Asante Kotoko has announced the suspension of all senior football activities indefinitely following the tragic death of their supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, during the club's match against Nsoatreman FC at Nana Koramansah II Park.

The decision to halt all footballing duties comes as the club vows to prioritize justice and push for meaningful reforms in Ghanaian football.

In a statement, the club made it clear that it will not resume playing until justice has been served, and measures are put in place to prevent such acts of violence in the future.

The statement read;

We will not resume footballing duties until justice is served, and concrete steps are taken to prevent such barbaric acts from ever happening again.

The withdrawal from footballing activities marks a strong stance against the violence that marred the match, resulting in the tragic loss of a devoted fan.

Asante Kotoko has also announced that the club’s juvenile team and players undergoing rehabilitation for injuries will still be allowed to train at the club's facilities, but all other activities involving the senior team are on hold.

The club's management and supporters are still grieving the loss of Frimpong, but the club has vowed to ensure that this tragedy leads to positive change within Ghanaian football.

This is not just about Asante Kotoko; it is about Ghanaian football as a whole. And we will not relent until the right thing is done.

Police acts swiftly

In the wake of the incident, the Ghana Police Service, led by Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and Bono Regional Police Commander COP Lydia Donkor, swiftly acted to arrest three individuals connected to the violence.

The club expressed its deep appreciation for the prompt action and reaffirmed its full cooperation with the police to ensure that all responsible parties face justice.

We are fully cooperating with the police and will continue to do so to ensure that the full weight of the law is brought to bear on those responsible for this tragedy.

The club also extended its heartfelt condolences and support to the family of Francis Yaw Frimpong, vowing to assist them during this devastating time.

The club confirmed it will provide further details on Frimpong’s funeral arrangements and called on the Ghanaian football community to support the family.

Asante Kotoko also announced that it will engage with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday to discuss how to address the issues surrounding violence in the sport.

The club urged all football clubs, including its greatest rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, to join the fight for a safer and more dignified football environment.

This is bigger than competition; it is about securing the future of our domestic league once and for all.

The decision to suspend football activities is part of the club's broader efforts to ensure that this incident serves as a turning point in Ghanaian football.