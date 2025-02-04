IGP, POMAB meet with Kotoko, assuring culprits of fatal stabbing will face justice

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, together with the Police Management Board, has held a crucial meeting with the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club following the tragic death of a football fan during a Ghana Premier League match.

The incident occurred during Match Week 19 at Nsoatre, where Asante Kotoko faced off against Nsoatreman FC.

The deceased, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as "Pooley," was fatally stabbed at the venue during the game. The shocking incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice.

In response, the IGP and the Police Management Board visited the Asante Kotoko Secretariat to engage with the club’s leadership and assure them of the police’s commitment to ensuring justice is served.

During the meeting, the IGP emphasised the importance of collaboration between the police and the club to expedite the investigation. He appealed to the club’s management to provide any relevant information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the perpetrator.

We will appeal to you to assist us with more information to help with the investigations. We will use the information as part of the process to ensure that we bring the culprit to justice

The Asante Kotoko IMC, in response, expressed their appreciation for the police’s swift response and commitment to resolving the matter. They reiterated their willingness to cooperate fully with the authorities to ensure justice is served.

We take huge consolation in the fact that the Ghana Police Service is ready, able, and willing to get to the bottom of the matter. That is our sole motivation. You are the men in charge, and we have accepted your assurances in good faith.

IMC chairman expresses concerns over police conduct

However, the IMC Chairman, Kontoponii Aferehene, expressed his disappointment with the conduct of some police officers present at the scene of the incident. He criticised their apparent lack of urgency and professionalism following the stabbing of the fan.

Your officers at the scene, after Pooley was stabbed, looked unconcerned, and that’s a worry. That unprofessional attitude of the officers should be looked at.

Next steps in the investigation

The IGP assured all parties involved that the police are committed to uncovering the root cause of the incident and ensuring accountability.

He revealed that a meeting has been scheduled with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other stakeholders to address the broader issues surrounding safety and security at football matches.

We assure everyone involved that we will get to the bottom of this matter. I have requested a meeting with the leadership of the GFA and the clubs, and from tomorrow [Wednesday], I will be ready for the engagement.

The police have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their investigation, promising to bring the perpetrator to justice and implement measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.