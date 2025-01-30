Sacked or retained? Ghanaians deliver verdict on Dr Dampare’s future as IGP

The fate of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has become a major topic of national debate, with Ghanaians expressing mixed opinions on whether he should be sacked or retained as the country’s top law enforcement officer. This discussion comes in the wake of the ongoing restructuring of public institutions by President, John Dramani Mahama.

While some believe Dr Dampare has upheld professionalism and improved security since assuming office, others argue that his leadership has been compromised by internal challenges and a lack of accountability. Public discourse on his future has intensified, especially with growing concerns over police operations, crime management, and allegations of bias within the force.

As the debate rages on, the question remains: Should Dr Dampare be removed, or does he deserve to continue leading Ghana’s police force? Pulse News sought the opinions of Ghanaians through polls on our social media platforms.

Results of the Polls

WhatsApp

In a poll conducted on Pulse Ghana’s WhatsApp channel, subscribers were asked whether President John Mahama should sack Dr Akuffo Dampare from his current role. A total of 8,811 votes were cast, out of which 6,338 voted NO, representing 71%, while 2,473 responded YES, representing 29%. This emphasised a majority vote in favour of Dr Dampare remaining in his role.

Instagram

A similar poll was conducted on the Pulse Ghana Instagram page, attracting 1,238 votes. Out of this number, 781 voters, representing 63%, voted NO, while 458 voters, representing 37%, voted YES. This result also indicated that a majority preferred the IGP to continue in his role.

X (Formerly Twitter)

On X, 721 voters, representing 52%, voted NO, while 665 voters, representing 48%, voted YES, out of a total of 1,386 votes cast. Despite the slight margin, the results still leaned towards keeping Dr Dampare as IGP.

Final Tally

Across our three platforms, a total of 11,435 votes were cast. Out of this number, 7,840 votes (69%) were against sacking Dr George Akuffo Dampare, while 3,596 votes (31%) were in favour of his removal.

Conclusion