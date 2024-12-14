2024 Polls: Dampare’s security arrangements saved Ghana - Nana Ohene Ntow

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has praised the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for his exceptional security arrangements during the December 7 polls, which he believes played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and stability in Ghana.

According to him, Ghanaians “must stand up” and commend the IGP for his comprehensive security strategy, which was executed despite the immense pressure surrounding the elections.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, Nana Ohene Ntow, an associate of Alan Kyerematen, said political parties were impressed by the IGP’s boldness and expertise.

“To be frank, Ghanaians must stand up for Dampare. His security arrangement and strategic planning saved this country. But for him and his team, this country would have probably tipped over. We saw how some recalcitrant soldiers behaved, but Dampare insisted that the only time the military will be officially deployed will be under his instruction, and he stayed committed to his promise. God bless him for the work he did,” Nana Ohene Ntow stated.

He called on Ghanaians to equally commend leaders who exceed expectations, just as they criticise those who underperform.

Meanwhile, Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has come to the defence of the IGP following criticisms by ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo. Professor Gyampo described the remarks as “unwarranted and unfair.”

Speaking on Thursday, Professor Gyampo commended Dr Dampare for his transformative leadership of the Ghana Police Service, which he said has significantly enhanced the institution’s reputation and operational effectiveness.

“The above is unfair and unfortunate. Respectfully, even though there’s freedom of speech, it doesn’t lie in the mouth of my respected retired police officer to be saying these,” Professor Gyampo remarked.

He emphasised the IGP’s achievements, highlighting his resilience in office, unwavering commitment to fairness during the recent elections, and courage in defying orders that conflicted with his principles as a law enforcement officer.

“This is the only IGP who has survived the plot of removal by his own appointing authority for doing his work well. He is the only IGP who could stop the planned massive deployment of soldiers to cause confusion at some voting centres in the just-ended elections,” Professor Gyampo noted.

The lecturer also credited Dr Dampare with reshaping policing in Ghana and earning praise from both the public and opposition parties for his impartiality and professionalism.

“Dampare’s reforms have been widely felt across the country,” he added, urging Ghanaians to recognise his significant contributions to national security.