Interior Minister-designate and MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has stated that he is uncertain about the future of Dr George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of Police (IGP). He clarified that while his recommendation will hold weight, the final decision to retain or dismiss the IGP lies solely with the President.

Mr Mubarak made this comment in response to questions from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin during his vetting by the Appointments Committee.

In his query, Afenyo-Markin expressed admiration for Dr Dampare, describing his tenure as a success. He then asked the Minister-designate whether he would recommend removing the IGP on the grounds that he was an appointee of the previous administration.

He asked:

What would be your own advice to anybody who suggests that because he was an appointee of Nana Akufo-Addo and he's not 60 yet, an energetic, competent IGP should be removed by virtue of changing power? What would be your advice?

In response, Muntaka Mubarak explained that, if approved by the committee, he would assess the leadership of all security agencies before making any recommendations. He assured the public that national interest would guide all decisions.

Even as Minister for Interior, I do not have that power. I can only make a recommendation about one individual or the other to His Excellency the President. And the decision is that of the President, which all of us are serving… So I will not be able to give any definite answer.

He added:

But I assure you, since I was nominated, I have been meeting and interacting with them, and I can see that they are breaking their backs to keep us safe. They need to be encouraged. We need to support the system so that it continues to improve and protects all of us.