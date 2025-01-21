IGP constitutes Special Investigative Team to probe 2020 & 2024 election deaths

In a letter dated 10th January, the President instructed Dr Dampare, who also serves as Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce, to launch an immediate investigation into the election-related deaths.

The letter, signed by the President’s secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, described the tragic fatalities as a blemish on the nation’s democracy, underscoring the urgency of ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

In response, the IGP has established a team of highly skilled officers based at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra.

While the full composition of the team remains undisclosed, a report by The Chronicle suggests that the SIT is chaired by Chief Superintendent Joseph Nanegbe. The team has been instructed to submit a detailed report within an unspecified timeframe.

The report further discloses that the IGP, in a letter responding to the President’s directive, assured that all necessary resources would be provided to facilitate a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

Sources within the Ghana Police Service have confirmed the development to Pulse News but remain tight-lipped about the finer details of the SIT's operations.

The 2020 election recorded eight fatalities due to violent incidents in constituencies such as Ablekuma Central and Odododiodio in the Greater Accra Region, Techiman South in the Bono East Region, Savelugu in the Northern Region, and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.