Muntaka commends Police refusal to use firearms during 2024 polls

Interior Minister-designate Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has commended the Ghana Police Service for their handling of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.
According to him, the strategic refusal of the Police to use firearms during the polls helped to defuse tensions at the polling centres, despite instances of provocation.
Answering questions before the Appointments Committee in Parliament on Friday, the Asawase lawmaker said he would support the Police's efforts in prosecuting individuals found to have committed crimes during the polls.
I like how the Police handled the elections; they refused to use firearms despite the provocation. Instead, they took videos of those misconducting themselves and are now prosecuting them. If given the nod, I will support them in those prosecutions.
The decision of the Police to refuse to use firearms is the reason no deaths have been caused by the Police during the elections so far. Some of the shootings came from the army, and that is on record, but none from the Police. That is why I will support them in prosecuting any wrongdoer.
The Minister-designate also praised the conduct of the National Election Security Task Force for their performance during the polls.