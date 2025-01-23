NPP’s 2024 election defeat was spiritual – Justin Kodua Frimpong

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has attributed his party's historic defeat in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election to spiritual reasons.

He highlighted the concerning low voter turnout in the NPP's traditional strongholds, describing this phenomenon as inexplicable. Mr Kodua admitted, with a sense of urgency, that some of the spiritual support the party had depended upon had diminished in the lead-up to the polls.

During an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM, Mr Kodua made a heartfelt plea to religious leaders within the party, urging them to resume their intercessory roles. He stated:

I want to beg the pastors who intercede spiritually, because the recent election was not decided by flesh and blood. Spiritually, things happened—you may agree or disagree, but spiritually, we lost the election.

He elaborated on the gravity of the situation, mentioning that some pastors, along with older community members who traditionally pray for the party, had stopped their intercessions due to their displeasure with the party.

He remarked:

I don’t understand how it appears that NPP supporters across the 16 regions coordinated and decided not to vote.

The results of the election were officially announced on 9 December 2024, with the NDC's John Dramani Mahama declared President-elect, having received 6,328,397 votes (56.55%). In contrast, Dr Bawumia of the NPP garnered 4,657,304 votes (41.61%), resulting in a significant margin of 1,671,093 votes.