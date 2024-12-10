President-elect John Mahama appoints 2024 transition team: check full list

President-elect of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has appointed members of the 2024 transition team to facilitate the transfer of power from President Akufo-Addo’s administration.
According to a statement dated Tuesday, 10 December, and signed by the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the transition team has been constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).
The statement disclosed:
The team will work closely with representatives of the outgoing government with a view to ensuring a smooth transfer of political power to the incoming administration.
It added:
The Transition Team is composed of experienced individuals drawn from various sectors, including finance, governance, and public administration.
The appointed members of the Joint Transition Team are as follows:
Hon. Julius Debrah - Co-Chairperson
Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia - Member
Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey - Member
Dr Callistus Mahama - Member/Secretary to the Transition Team
Dr Valerie Sawyer - Member
Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi - Member
Hon. Dr Cassiel Ato Forson - Member
Hon. Mahama Ayariga - Member
Hon. Goosie Tanoh - Member
Dr Edward Omane Boamah - Member
Additionally, the President-elect has nominated Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho as a member of the Transitional Advisory Council.
John Dramani Mahama was announced as president-elect on Monday, 9 December 2024, during a press briefing by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.
Based on results from 267 out of the 276 constituencies in the 16 regions, Mahama received 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), while Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia garnered 4,657,304 votes (41.61%). This indicates a remarkable margin of 1,671,093 votes.