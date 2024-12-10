President-elect John Mahama appoints 2024 transition team: check full list

President-elect of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has appointed members of the 2024 transition team to facilitate the transfer of power from President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

According to a statement dated Tuesday, 10 December, and signed by the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the transition team has been constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

The statement disclosed:

The team will work closely with representatives of the outgoing government with a view to ensuring a smooth transfer of political power to the incoming administration.

It added:

The Transition Team is composed of experienced individuals drawn from various sectors, including finance, governance, and public administration.

The appointed members of the Joint Transition Team are as follows:

Hon. Julius Debrah - Co-Chairperson Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia - Member Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey - Member Dr Callistus Mahama - Member/Secretary to the Transition Team Dr Valerie Sawyer - Member Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi - Member Hon. Dr Cassiel Ato Forson - Member Hon. Mahama Ayariga - Member Hon. Goosie Tanoh - Member Dr Edward Omane Boamah - Member

Additionally, the President-elect has nominated Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho as a member of the Transitional Advisory Council.

John Dramani Mahama was announced as president-elect on Monday, 9 December 2024, during a press briefing by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.