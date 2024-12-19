We dominated the NDC, but 2.1 million of our people did not vote – Bawumia

As we went to all the 276 polling constituencies, it was clear that we were going to do well. But on the day of the election, something was amiss. Turnout was so low, and everybody was wondering what was happening, why, where are people? And that was from Axim all the way to Zebilla. It turned out that 2.1 million of us decided to stay. And it's almost as if they had a meeting and decided on the message.