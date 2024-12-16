NPP is coming back to power in 2028 – Afenyo-Markin

We are very positive that come 2028, Ghanaians will return us to office. We are going to take stock, look at where we got it wrong, correct our mistakes, and come together as a team—as a formidable opposition and minority. Not to be disruptive, no violence, no chaos, but to act within the confines of the law, argue on issues, and distinguish ourselves for the people of Ghana to know that this is the NPP.