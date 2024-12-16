Parliament reconvenes today after ‘historic’ December polls

The Parliament of Ghana will reconvene today, Monday, 16 December 2024, for the commencement of the seventh meeting of the fourth session.

In a communiqué, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin announced that sitting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This marks Parliament's return following the conclusion of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections held on 7 December 2024.

It will be recalled that Speaker Bagbin indefinitely adjourned the House on Thursday, 7 November 2024, due to the absence of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs amid the controversy surrounding four vacant seats.

Prior to the elections, in a letter dated 22 November 2024, the leader of the NPP caucus, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, petitioned the Speaker to reconvene Parliament on 28 and 29 November to address six critical issues. These included tax exemptions, a $250 million financial fund, mining lease ratifications, and 17 pending bills. The petition, citing Orders 57(3) and 58(4), framed the request as a gesture of national unity ahead of the elections.

However, Speaker Bagbin rejected the request, highlighting the importance of the election season and the impracticality of addressing such extensive matters in two days.

Parliament reconvenes today against the backdrop of the historic outcome of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The parliamentary elections saw the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) secure a commanding two-thirds majority of seats, with several high-profile members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) losing their constituencies.

Notable losses included:

K.T. Hammond (Adansi Asokwa)

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (Ablekuma Central)

Andrew Agyapa Mercer (Sekondi)

Hawa Koomson (Awutu Senya East)

Henry Quartey (Ayawaso Central)

John Peter Amewu (Hohoe)

Lydia Alhassan (Ayawaso West Wuogon)