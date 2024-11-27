Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has rejected a request by Leader of the NPP caucus Alexander Afenyo-Markin for an emergency parliamentary recall to address urgent government business and pending bills.

In a letter dated 22nd November, Afenyo-Markin petitioned the Speaker to reconvene Parliament on 28th and 29th November to deliberate on six critical issues, including tax exemptions, a $250 million financial fund, mining lease ratifications, and 17 pending bills. The petition invoked Orders 57(3) and 58(4), citing the recall as a gesture of national unity ahead of the elections.

However, Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson criticised the move as “ill-fated and ill-timed” given its proximity to the December 7 elections.

In his formal response dated 26th November, addressed to Afenyo-Markin as “Leader of government business,” Speaker Bagbin rejected the request, citing the election season's importance and the impracticality of addressing such extensive business in two days.

He stated:

Bearing in mind the provisions of Article 296 (a) and (b) of the Constitution, 1992, and the closeness of your proposed dates to the general election, I am of the considered opinion, that it would not be in the national interest to interrupt the campaigns of members and parties by a recall to plenary sitting of Parliament.

Speaker Bagbin added that the outlined matters would be prioritised after the December 7 elections, ensuring the completion of all essential work before transitioning to the 9th Parliament.

He concluded:

The national interest would better be served if members exhibit conduct of honour, empathy, and humility in the performance of their duties.