The NDC Caucus in Parliament has urged Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to reject the NPP MPs' request to recall the House for an emergency two-day sitting.

In a letter dated Friday, 22 November, the Leader of the NPP Caucus, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, petitioned Speaker Bagbin to reconvene Parliament to address six critical government issues, including tax exemptions, a $250 million financial fund, mining lease ratifications, and 17 pending bills. The petition invoked Orders 57(3) and 58(4), claiming that the recall on 28 and 29 November would symbolise national unity ahead of the elections.

However, in a counter-statement dated 25 November, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who continues to assert himself as the “Majority Leader,” described the recall as “ill-fated and ill-timed” with only 11 days left to the December 7 elections. He argued that the issues raised by Afenyo-Markin did not justify the cost of recalling Parliament.

Dr Forson stated:

Mr Speaker, this proposed two-day sitting, if acceded to, will mean that members will have less than one week to conclude their campaigns, train their polling agents, and make key logistical and other election-day arrangements. This will disadvantage many members of Parliament, and such a situation is most unfair.

He referenced the NPP MPs’ failure to attend the last emergency recall on Thursday, 7 November 2024, which forced Speaker Bagbin to adjourn the House indefinitely.

Dr Forson added:

In less than two weeks, Ghanaians will be going to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament. Both the electorate and those running for office must be accorded these few remaining days to engage meaningfully so that the people of Ghana can make an informed choice.

He further warned:

Again, with barely eleven (11) days to the elections, a recall of the House at this time will only fuel the unresolved stalemate that has prevailed in recent times. We must avoid anything that has the potential to disturb the peace of our country and the stability of our democracy.

Dr Forson, on behalf of the NDC Caucus, recommended that Speaker Alban Bagbin consider recalling Parliament after the December 7 elections.

