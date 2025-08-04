Ace Ankomah, Tsikata and 8 fearsome Ghanaian lawyers dominating the legal space

In Ghana’s legal arena, some names do far more than just win court cases. They command attention, shape public discourse, and redefine what it means to practise law with influence and authority.

These legal powerhouses combine intellectual rigour, strategic brilliance, and fearless resolve to dominate both the courtroom and the national conversation.

Through landmark rulings, controversial prosecutions, and high-profile defences, these ten formidable lawyers have left an enduring imprint on Ghana’s legal landscape.

10 fearsome Ghanaian Lawyers Dominating the Legal Space

1. Tsatsu Tsikata

Former Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata

Born on 1 October 1950, Tsatsu Tsikata is widely recognised as Ghana's most iconic trial lawyer. He is revered for blending academic excellence with courtroom finesse. His legal prowess has been described as “astonishing,” with the ability to captivate opposing counsel and reduce “hardened judges to speaking with involuntary pauses and repetitions.”

Tsikata’s career spans several decades, during which he has served as both academic and practitioner. A former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and longstanding legal adviser to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he is feared for his compelling delivery and deep command of constitutional law.

He served as lead counsel for the NDC in the landmark election petition cases of 2013 and 2021. Considered one of Ghana’s wealthiest legal minds, Tsikata’s voice carries weight in both legal and academic circles.

ALSO READ: The 10 most dangerous jobs in the world

2. Godfred Yeboah Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame served as Attorney General and Minister for Justice under the Akufo-Addo administration, a tenure marked by controversy and intense scrutiny from within the legal fraternity.

He featured prominently in several high-profile prosecutions and was often at the centre of the state’s legal defences. Known for his confident courtroom demeanour and ability to cite case law spontaneously, Dame frequently challenged senior lawyers with a boldness uncommon among his peers.

Though his political affiliations have drawn criticism, even detractors recognise his legal sharpness and unyielding approach to litigation.

3. Thaddeus Sory

Thaddeus Sory is the Founding Partner of Sory & Partners@Law, a Notary Public, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb). He also lectures in Advocacy and Legal Ethics at the Ghana School of Law.

Known for his versatility across multiple branches of law, Sory has earned praise as “a battle horse” who “knows all his procedures” and is a “fantastic litigation lawyer.”

He has been involved in a wide range of dispute resolution matters, including arbitration. Recently, he served as counsel to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, further reinforcing his influence in the legal and political spaces.

ALSO READ: Top 10 weakest African currencies in 2025

4. Tony Lithur

Tony Lithur, founder of Lithur Brew & Company, has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s foremost litigators and transactional lawyers. With a deep well of experience, he routinely advises clients on joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, finance leasing, and regulatory compliance.

Respected for his strategic negotiation skills, Lithur has advised banks and financial institutions across various sectors. His strength lies not only in litigation, but also in navigating complex commercial transactions with a rare blend of legal depth and business acumen.

5. Ace Ankomah

Ace Anan Ankomah, Senior Partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, has over 29 years of legal experience. As head of the firm’s Disputes practice group, he oversees contentious matters from analysis to trial, representing clients in both domestic and international arbitration.

Ankomah has acted for major institutions including the International Finance Corporation, Bank of Ghana, Ecobank, Deloitte & Touche, and Vodafone. His recent legal victory in a defamation suit worth GHS2.95 million highlighted his unflinching approach to protecting his name and seeking accountability.

Known for his direct legal style and willingness to challenge conventional thinking, he remains one of Ghana’s most formidable legal figures.

6. Yaw Oppong

As Director of the Ghana School of Law, Yaw Oppong is shaping the future of legal practice in Ghana. However, his influence is not confined to the lecture hall. A seasoned litigator, he has represented multinationals, banks, and prominent individuals in complex legal disputes.

Oppong bridges theory and practice effortlessly. His growing visibility in both courtrooms and public legal education makes him a force to watch and to fear.

ALSO READ: Top 10 African countries with the highest personal income tax in 2025

7. Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu occupies a rare space between courtroom advocacy and legal activism. Whether securing the release of remand prisoners, defending media freedom, or taking on the presidency, Kpebu brings relentless energy and legal clarity to every battle.

His boldness is matched by his legal insight, making him a thorn in the side of those in power. While courtroom victories may vary, his influence on national conversations is indisputable. His greatest weapon remains his unapologetic legal directness and refusal to filter uncomfortable truths.

ALSO READ: Ghana ranked 12th in Africa with highest cost of living

8. Kissi Agyebeng

Appointed as Special Prosecutor on 26 April 2021, Kissi Agyebeng succeeded Martin Amidu and entered office at a critical juncture in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts.

Tasked with investigating and prosecuting high-profile corruption cases, Agyebeng holds one of the most sensitive legal positions in the country. His actions and decisions continue to shape public perception of the fight against corruption in Ghana, earning him both respect and scrutiny.

ALSO READ: 10 common mistakes you must avoid with your salary this month

9. Amanda Clinton

Amanda Clinton is the Founding Partner of Clinton Consultancy. Called to the Bar in both England and Ghana, she brings a global perspective to her practice, which includes corporate law, maritime law, and alternative dispute resolution.

Known for her discretion, professionalism, and strong communication skills, Amanda handles high-level litigation and advisory work for international clients. Her portfolio includes advising on one of Africa’s largest Ponzi schemes (Menzgold) and representing the Ghana Football Association during its engagements with FIFA in Zurich. Her reputation in commercial law and reputation management is unmatched in the subregion.

ALSO READ: 7 lies people tell themselves to stay in bad relationships

10. Francis-Xavier Sosu

Legal practitioner and Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu

As Member of Parliament for Madina and a trained human rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu fuses activism with legal advocacy. He has challenged police brutality, pushed for prison reforms, and filed cases against state overreach.

His method is simple: relentless legal pressure. Sosu petitions, sues, and speaks out, even when the political cost is high. His courage and consistency have earned him both admiration and caution within legal and political circles.

The Impact of Legal Excellence

These ten lawyers exemplify the highest standards of legal practice in Ghana. From Tsatsu Tsikata’s awe-inspiring advocacy to Martin Kpebu’s radical transparency, they each bring unique approaches to law that have shaped Ghana’s Fourth Republic.