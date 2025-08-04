7 must-have hair accessories and how to style them like a pro

Gone are the days when hair accessories were only for little girls or lazy hair days. In today’s fashion world, they’ve become powerful style statements—effortlessly elevating your look from basic to bold. Whether you're dressing for brunch, work, or a wedding, the right hair accessory can instantly polish your appearance while keeping your hairstyle in place.

If you’ve been overlooking this category, it’s time to refresh your collection.

Here are seven must-have hair accessories and stylish ways to wear them, no matter your hair type or length.

Must Have Hair Accessories And Tips To Style Them

1. The Classic Silk Scrunchie

Far from the 90s throwback it once was, the silk scrunchie is a staple in modern haircare and fashion. Unlike traditional elastic bands, silk prevents friction, reducing breakage and frizz—especially for natural and curly hair.

How to Style It:

For a sleek ponytail, gather your hair at the crown or nape and secure it with a neutral-toned silk scrunchie for a soft, chic finish.

To add volume, tease the roots slightly and let some strands fall loosely for a more lived-in look.

Want a romantic vibe? Try a low bun tied with a pastel-coloured scrunchie and pair it with soft curls around the face.

Style Tip: Silk scrunchies are ideal for overnight buns or pineapples too—they protect your hair while adding a touch of style for those casual supermarket runs.

2. Statement Hair Clips and Barrettes

From pearl-encrusted to tortoiseshell or crystal-studded, statement clips are the go-to accessory for adding glamour with minimal effort.

How to Style It:

Part your hair to one side and slide a pair of embellished clips above your ear for a chic asymmetrical effect.

Use a decorative barrette to secure half your hair at the back—perfect for medium to long hair.

Mix and match different shapes and sizes for a more eclectic, fashion-forward aesthetic.

Style Tip: These clips are especially effective on straight or wavy textures—use a flat iron to smooth the hair before adding your accessory.

3. The Iconic Headband

Headbands are having a major moment—from knotted velvet styles to padded or embellished versions. They're not just stylish; they’re lifesavers on bad hair days.

How to Style It:

Wear a wide headband with loose waves for a casual, boho feel.

For a preppy vibe, pair a sleek headband with a low ponytail or tucked-behind-the-ear hairstyle.

Going bold? Try a jewel-toned padded headband with a sleek centre part for a regal, editorial-inspired look.

Style Tip: Match your headband to your outfit’s colour scheme to pull your look together effortlessly.

4. Claw Clips (The TikTok Favourite)

Claw clips are officially back and cooler than ever. They’re practical, trendy, and work beautifully with thick, curly, or straight hair.

How to Style It:

Twist your hair up and secure it with a claw clip for an effortless “French tuck” look.

Half-up, half-down styles also look chic with a small or medium-sized claw clip.

For layered or textured hair, allow pieces to fall naturally around the face for a relaxed finish.

Style Tip: Opt for marble or matte finishes for a modern, minimalist edge.

5. Satin or Printed Hair Scarves

Hair scarves are both functional and fashionable. Whether tied around a bun, woven into a braid, or worn as a headwrap, they add texture and personality.

How to Style It:

Fold your scarf into a triangle and tie it at the nape of your neck for a retro bandana style.

Braid it into your hair for a unique twist on a classic three-strand plait.

Wrap it around a high puff or pineapple for an Afro-centric, elegant look.

Style Tip: Go for bold prints and silky textures when dressing up, and cotton fabrics when going for a casual or bohemian style.

6. Bobby Pins (But Make Them Fashion)

Once reserved for invisibility, bobby pins are now worn proudly as part of the look—especially when lined up in creative patterns.

How to Style It:

Use metallic or embellished pins to create an X, triangle or side-row design on sleek hair.

For natural hair, pin back twists or flat braids in an eye-catching layout using gold or coloured pins.

Want to highlight your parting? Use a few pins along the centre part for a bold editorial finish.

Style Tip: Spray a bit of hairspray on your bobby pins before inserting them to keep them from slipping out.

7. The Minimalist Hair Comb

Elegant and understated, hair combs add just the right touch to sophisticated updos or occasion styles. Think weddings, formal dinners, or evening events.

How to Style It:

Use a bejewelled comb to adorn a sleek chignon or bun.

For curly hair, tuck a comb on one side above the ear to hold your curls in place while showing off volume.

Slide a gold or bronze-toned comb into a twisted half-updo for subtle sparkle.

Style Tip: Match your hair comb with your jewellery for a cohesive look—gold accessories pair beautifully with warm-toned combs.

