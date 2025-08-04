Gov’t increases producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 season by 62.58%

The Government of Ghana has announced a significant increase in the producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 season. Effective 7 August 2025, the price will rise by 62.58%, moving from $3,100 per tonne to $5,040 per tonne.

The announcement was made in a statement dated Monday, 4 August, signed by the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. According to the statement, the decision is driven by the continued stability of the Ghanaian cedi and a steady decline in inflation.

The new producer price reflects 70% of the gross Free-On-Board (FOB) value of $7,200 per tonne, in line with President Mahama’s commitment to ensure that cocoa farmers receive 70% of the FOB price.

The statement explained:

It is significant to note that for the 2024/25 cocoa season, the previous NPP administration set an FOB value of US$4,850 per tonne of cocoa, and the producer price at US$3,100, representing 63.9% of FOB, even though the world market price at the time was much better.

It added:

The Gross FOB value was arrived at using outstanding cocoa contracts of about 100,000 tonnes sold at US$2,600 per tonne in the 2023/2024 crop season, and average forecast for the 2025/2026 crop season.

Using an average exchange rate of GHS10.25 to the US dollar for the 2025/2026 crop season, the new price translates to GHS51,660 per tonne, up from GHS49,600. This equates to GHS3,228.75 per 64-kilogram bag of cocoa (gross weight).

The Finance Minister added that this price adjustment reflects the government’s efforts to support farmers amidst macroeconomic improvements.

This is coming on the back of a strong Ghana Cedi and declining inflation, reflecting Government's commitment to improving the livelihoods of our cocoa farmers. Since the second quarter of 2025, Government has taken steps to maintain the Cedi equivalent of the US$3,100 per tonne at GHS16 to the US$1, translating to GHS49,600 per tonne.

The statement clarified that this policy was introduced to cushion cocoa farmers from any income losses resulting from the stronger performance of the local currency.

By maintaining the price at GHS3,100 per bag for several months now amidst the strong performance of the Ghana Cedi, Government has subsidised the cocoa farmer with an amount of GHS1,114 for each bag of cocoa sold since the second quarter of 2025.