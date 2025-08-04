‘Our destinies are joined’ – Pres. Mahama reassures Nigerians, dismisses Deportation fears

President John Dramani Mahama has moved to allay concerns among Nigerian nationals living in Ghana and their government, assuring a special envoy dispatched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that there will be no mass deportations.

During a courtesy visit from Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, President Mahama stressed that Ghana has no intention of carrying out mass expulsions. He highlighted the deep historical ties and mutual reliance between the two countries.

He reaffirmed Ghana’s adherence to ECOWAS protocols and dismissed anxieties in Nigeria about the potential deportation of its citizens from Ghana following the circulation of a viral video.

Minister Odumegwu-Ojukwu conveyed the concerns of the Nigerian people and government, referring to the video, growing fears of mass deportations, and reports of threats to Nigerian-owned shops.

She noted that the issue had prompted emergency sessions in Nigeria’s National Assembly, with some traditional leaders advising relatives in Ghana to return home.

President Mahama acknowledged the longstanding bonds between the two countries, describing them as siblings of the same parents and affirming that their destinies are linked.

He recalled past instances of mass deportations by Ghana in the 1960s and Nigeria in the 1980s, calling them unfortunate chapters in the region’s history. He said such actions belong to the past and should never be repeated. “I believe that neither of our countries should ever again mass deport our citizens,” he stated.

Reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to regional cooperation, he added, “We are members of ECOWAS, and the ECOWAS protocol allows our citizens to travel freely between our countries.”

President Mahama clarified that while there have been isolated incidents involving individuals engaged in criminal activity, these matters are handled through appropriate legal channels. Ghana does not practise collective punishment, and foreign residents who break the law will be held individually accountable.

He attributed the recent tensions to the resurfacing of a 2013 video in which an “Igbo king” spoke about acquiring land for a kingdom. This video, he explained, was misinterpreted as a current development. He dismissed the resulting uproar as a storm in a teacup and assured the Nigerian delegation that the establishment of traditional councils in Ghana is governed strictly by national law, making such external claims invalid.