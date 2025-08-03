FDA orders nutrifoods Ghana to recall tasty Tom Tomato mix nationwide

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, the manufacturer behind the popular Tasty Tom brand, has initiated a nationwide recall of all batches of its Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix packaged in 210g and 400g cans. This decision comes in response to confirmed reports of product bloating.

The move follows a directive issued by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana, which acted in collaboration with National Security after being alerted to concerns regarding the safety and quality of some batches on the market.

READ ALSO: Foods you should avoid if you are trying to gain weight

Nutrifoods has assured the public of its full cooperation with the relevant authorities and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of food safety and consumer protection.

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the multinational TGI Group, has been operating in Ghana since 2004 and has established itself as a market leader in the production of convenient and affordable food products.

Beyond the Tasty Tom range of tomato mixes, the company also manufactures the Perk biscuit range, Royal King Cracker, Milky Magic, and Royal Digestive, catering to both local and regional markets.

With its state-of-the-art factory in Tema, Nutrifoods Ghana combines modern technology and robust quality assurance processes to deliver nutritious, shelf-stable foods tailored to the preferences and needs of Ghanaian consumers.

ALSO READ: Reasons you should include quiet time in your daily activities