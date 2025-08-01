6 foods you should avoid if you are trying to gain weight

If you are trying to lose weight, there are some meals you shouldn't be attempting at all. Appetite suppression and extreme dieting culture are strictly not for you.

From high-fibre meals to appetite-suppressing smoothies, many people may be unknowingly following extremely low-calorie diets without realising it. And while that may suit some, if you're not looking to lose weight, these foods could leave you under-fuelled, low on energy, and losing weight unintentionally

Here are six food categories to approach with caution if your goal is weigh gain:

Foods To Avoid If You Are Trying To Gain Weight

1. Low-Calorie, High-Fibre Meals

Meals built around vegetables, pulses and lean proteins may sound healthy — and they are — but if they lack sufficient calories, they can unintentionally suppress your appetite. Think cauliflower rice bowls, lettuce wraps, courgette noodles, or brothy soups.

Why it matters: These foods bulk you up but don’t always meet your body’s energy needs.

Tip: Add heartier carbohydrates such as brown rice, wholegrain pasta, or potatoes to maintain balance.

2. Protein Bars Designed to Satisfy (Too Much)

Many high-protein, low-sugar snack bars are tailored for those actively trying to shed weight. With 150–200 calories and upwards of 15g of protein or fibre, they keep you full — sometimes for too long.

Watch out: These bars are useful for managing hunger, but they can also replace more nourishing meals if you’re not careful.

Tip: Use them as supplements to meals, not substitutes.

3. Diet-Friendly Desserts

Sugar-free jellies, protein mousses, low-carb puddings — these ‘healthy treats’ are often sweetened artificially and have minimal calories. Designed with dieters in mind, they’re not particularly satisfying and can replace richer, more energy-dense options you may actually need.

Result: A consistent calorie deficit that slowly eats into your weight without you noticing.

4. Meal-Replacement Smoothies

Smoothies marketed as “slim blend”, “flat tummy”, or “appetite-control” are packed with thickening agents like chia seeds, psyllium husk or glucomannan — all designed to fill you up fast. While nutritious, they may blunt your hunger far beyond what’s needed.

Tip: Blend your own smoothies with full-fat yoghurt, nut butter, fruit and oats for a weight-sustaining option.

5. Portion-Controlled Meal Subscriptions

Meal kits that promise “lean”, “clean” or “light” options often base their portions around weight-loss metrics. While ideal for those looking to cut back, they can be far too small if you’re aiming to maintain your current weight.

Check the facts: If your lunch and dinner are clocking in at 300–400 calories each, you may be unintentionally under-eating.

6. Fibre-Infused Drinks

The latest trend includes coffees and teas laced with soluble fibre, collagen, or metabolism-boosting ingredients. These beverages aim to keep you full — sometimes for hours — which can mess with your natural hunger cues.

Be mindful: If your mid-morning brew leaves you skipping lunch, you’re not fuelling your body properly.

A growing obsession with appetite control has gone beyond prescriptions and into pantries — changing the way food is created, labelled, and consumed. If you're not actively seeking to lose weight, it’s important to spot the signals and steer clear of foods designed to suppress hunger or promote calorie deficits.