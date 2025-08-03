U.S slaps 15% tariff on Ghanaian exports under Donald Trump’s new executive order

Ghanaian exports to the United States will now face a 15% ad valorem tariff following a new executive order signed by U.S. President Donald J. Trump on July 31.

The directive forms part of a broader U.S. strategy aimed at correcting persistent trade imbalances and reinforcing what the administration calls a national economic emergency stemming from long-standing trade deficits.

The tariff scheduled to take effect seven days after the order applies to a wide range of Ghanaian products entering the U.S. market. Ghana joins a growing list of nations subject to the new tariff regime, which includes countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

According to the executive order, the measure is intended to enforce reciprocal trade practices and safeguard U.S. national security and manufacturing interests.

The administration argues that current trade relationships, including those with Ghana, are disproportionately unfavourable to American economic objectives.

Despite Ghana’s established role as a reliable and cooperative partner in West Africa, it has been categorised among trading nations that have not sufficiently aligned their tariff structures or trade practices with U.S. strategic goals.

Other African countries facing similar tariffs include Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

The decision marks a notable shift in U.S.-Ghana trade relations, with significant implications for key Ghanaian export sectors such as agriculture, textiles, and processed foods.

Analysts warn that the new duties could disrupt export revenues and supply chains unless swift diplomatic interventions are undertaken.

Thus far, neither the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) nor the Ministry of Trade and Industry has issued an official statement regarding the impact of the policy.

However, trade observers expect a formal government response in the coming days.

Notably, the executive order includes stringent penalties of up to 40% for any attempt by listed countries to circumvent the tariffs through third-party transshipments.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office has been assigned to monitor compliance and report to the White House on a biannual basis.

Trade experts suggest that Ghana may need to pursue new bilateral negotiations focused on trade reciprocity and strategic alignment if the country wishes to secure relief from the tariff measures.