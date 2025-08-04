Minority calls for Sam George and DStv to be summoned over subscription price dispute

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has formally petitioned the Chairman of the Information and Communications Committee to summon the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation and MultiChoice Ghana (DStv) over the ongoing dispute regarding subscription pricing.

This move follows sustained public outcry about the high cost of DStv subscriptions, which many argue does not reflect Ghana’s current economic conditions.

In a statement dated 3 August and signed by Matthew Nyindam, the Ranking Member on the Committee, the Minority expressed support for growing public demands for lower subscription fees. The statement emphasised the need for dialogue between the Minister and DStv Ghana to find a balanced resolution.

ALSO READ: FDA orders Nutrifoods Ghana to recall tasty Tom Tomato mix nationwide

The statement read:

We fully support the advocacy initiated by patriotic citizens, which has now attracted the attention of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation. We agree that subscription fees must be set fairly and that pricing must reflect the realities of Ghana's economy.

It also called for a shift from public confrontation to measured negotiation:

While we recognise the Ministry's commitment to protecting the Ghanaian consumer, we believe solutions must be grounded in law, fairness, and constructive engagement. The goal should be to secure a price reduction for Ghanaians while maintaining a stable investment environment. We are therefore calling for a seizure of the media war. These matters must be settled diplomatically.

Sam Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation,

The Minority indicated in the statement that it has formally written to the Committee Chairman requesting that both parties appear before Parliament. This, they stated, would allow for proper scrutiny of the current pricing structure, ensure the National Communications Authority (NCA) fulfils its mandate to protect consumers, and facilitate a fair solution in the interest of Ghanaians.

Background

During the Government Accountability Series on Friday, 1 August, the Minister issued a firm ultimatum to MultiChoice Ghana. He demanded a 30% reduction in subscription fees by 7 August, warning that failure to comply could result in the suspension of the company’s broadcasting licence.

He criticised the pricing disparity between Ghana and Nigeria, pointing out that while Ghanaian subscribers pay the equivalent of $83 for the premium package, Nigerian consumers pay only $29 for the same service.

In response, an official statement dated 3 August 2025 and signed by Managing Director Alex Okyere dismissed the proposed cut as unrealistic, though the company acknowledged the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

The company argued that any pricing revisions must take into account the cost of delivering quality services and maintaining customer satisfaction.

The minister has since rejected the company's explanation, insisting that sanctions will be implemented if the deadline is not met.

ALSO READ: 16 NPP officials sanctioned for misconduct in Upper East

As the 7 August deadline approaches, consumers remain anxious, awaiting the final outcome of the standoff.