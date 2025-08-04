NSA undertakes emergency maintenance at desert-like Baba Yara Sports Stadium [Video]

The National Sports Authority (NSA), in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, has commenced emergency maintenance works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, following widespread criticism over the deteriorating state of the pitch.

With the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League season fast approaching, concerns have escalated regarding the stadium’s readiness to host top-tier matches.

In a video circulating online, personnel from the Ghana Fire Service can be seen watering the parched pitch under the supervision of NSA officials, in what appears to be an urgent attempt to restore the field.

This intervention comes in the wake of stark remarks made by the Director-General of the NSA, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, who recently described the facility as unfit for competitive football.

The state of the pitch at the moment, well yeah, you can see it—you cannot even play Colts football on the pitch. The weather, which is a natural source, has not been too favourable in this part of the country over the past few weeks

He explained.

Ampofo Ankrah made these comments during an inspection tour of the facility in Kumasi on Thursday, where he and other NSA officials assessed the severity of the damage to the stadium’s surface.

He attributed the poor condition to both human negligence and unfavourable weather patterns in the Ashanti Region.

The NSA boss also disclosed that Asante Kotoko had formally requested to use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home ground for the 2025/2026 season.

Kotoko officially wrote to us just over a week ago. They wish to use this venue, but like we can all see, we need to make sure everything is in perfect condition before that can be done

He noted.

Why the Emergency Intervention?

The emergency measures are being implemented to ensure the stadium meets the required standards to host both Ghana Premier League fixtures and CAF interclub competitions.

The Baba Yara Stadium is expected to serve as the home ground for Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars, who will be participating in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, respectively.