Thomas Partey set for La Liga return after agreeing deal with Villarreal - Details

Villarreal CF have reached an agreement to sign Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from Arsenal on a one-year contract, with the possibility to run for another year.

The 32-year-old will join the Yellow Submarine on an initial 12-month deal, with options for the club to extend his stay beyond the 2025-26 season should he meet performance criteria under head coach Marcelino Garcia.

Partey becomes Villarreal's latest signing as they prepare for their return to the Champions League following last season's fifth-place La Liga finish.

The former Atletico Madrid star will provide experience and depth in central midfield, addressing a key area of concern for Garcia's squad.

Partey's numbers at Arsenal

The Ghanaian international enjoyed his most productive season at Arsenal last term, making 51 appearances across all competitions and playing a crucial role in the Gunners' run to the Champions League semi-finals, which was their first since 2009.

Since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, Partey made 130 appearances and scored nine goals. His departure as a free agent from the Emirates Stadium was confirmed earlier this summer as part of Arsenal's squad restructuring.

The signing represents a return to Spanish football for Partey, who spent seven years with Atletico Madrid before his Premier League move. He will be hoping to recapture the form that made him one of La Liga's most sought-after midfielders.

Partey is expected to be unveiled as a Villarreal player pending the completion of his medical and final contract formalities.