Partey’s over at Arsenal: A look at Thomas Partey's time at the Emirates Stadium

Ghana Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey will officially exit Arsenal when his contract ends today, June 30, 2025.

The club is yet to announce his departure, but it’s expected within the week.

Partey moved to Arsenal in October 2020 from Atletico Madrid after his €50 million release clause was met. The 32-year-old was in talks over extending his career at the Emirates Stadium but an agreement could not be reached on the terms of a deal.

Since joining in 2020, he made 167 appearances and scored nine times. Last season, he joined his best playing time in London, playing 52 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was keen on keeping the Ghana international at the Emirates Stadium, but a deal could not be agreed,

He was a key part of Arteta’s rejuvenated Arsenal side that finished in second place three consecutive times behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, his four-year stint in north London has been disrupted by various injury problems, despite the midfielder consistently delivering when available for selection.

Partey shines in 2024/25 season

During the 2024/25 campaign, he managed to stay fit for a greater part of the campaign and was instrumental to the Gunners reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-final stage where they lost to eventual winners PSG.

Partey won the 2023/24 Community Shield with Arsenal when they defeated Manchester City 4-1 on penalties. At Atletico Madrid, he won three trophies before moving to England.

Meanwhile, his next destination remains unknown despite being linked with many top European clubs.