4 times Shatta Wale has found himself in trouble with the law

On Monday, 18 August 2025, Ghanaian record producer M.O.G Beatz took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to accuse dancehall star Shatta Wale of stealing his intellectual property. According to him, Shatta Wale allegedly used his beats to defraud an international company of millions, money which he claimed was used to fund a lavish lifestyle and throw jabs at fellow artistes in the Ghanaian music industry.

He wrote:

You scammed an international company using my intellectual property because you wanna buy expensive cars to flex on your colleagues?? Old man, you’ll regret touching my work!

Later, in a voice note shared on his page, M.O.G Beatz urged Shatta Wale to

engage directly with the international company you scammed before they approach me for answers

The producer alleged that Shatta Wale had illegally claimed ownership of more than 25 beats he produced and sold them to a foreign company for a huge sum. He threatened to provide evidence and expose the musician if he dared to respond with a defamation lawsuit.

M.O.G Beatz further revealed that he had successfully managed to get two of Shatta Wale’s albums, Reign and Wondaboy, removed from Apple Music over intellectual property theft. He warned that more of Shatta Wale’s projects could face removal from streaming platforms if the matter escalated.

Shatta Wale and his history of controversy

Shatta Wale is no stranger to controversy. From brushes with the law to heated feuds with industry players, the self-acclaimed “Dancehall King” has built a reputation for being entangled in high-profile scandals. His latest clash with M.O.G Beatz adds to a long list of incidents that have kept him trending for all the wrong reasons.

1. Death Prophecy and arrest over fake shooting (October 2021)

In mid-October 2021, a pastor known as Jesus Ahuofe prophesied that Shatta Wale would be assassinated. Days later, the musician staged a fake shooting incident on 18 October to dramatise the prophecy.

The hoax landed him in trouble with the authorities. He and his associates were arrested and charged with spreading false information capable of inciting fear. Shatta Wale spent a week in remand before being granted bail of GH₵100,000.

At his hearing on 26 October, he pleaded guilty to publishing false news and was fined GH₵2,000. He later defended his actions, insisting the stunt was necessary to expose the dangers of false prophecies.

3. VGMA Gun Incident with Stonebwoy (May 2019)

Shatta Wale and fellow dancehall artiste Stonebwoy were arrested after chaos broke out at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The incident unfolded when Stonebwoy mounted the stage to accept the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award, during which he brandished a firearm after Shatta Wale and his entourage attempted to approach him.

The fracas drew national attention and raised questions about gun control and security at award ceremonies.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

4. Lamborghini Seizure by EOCO (June–August 2025)

More recently, in June 2025, Shatta Wale’s 2019 Lamborghini Urus was seized from his Trassaco Valley Phase 1 residence in Accra by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), working alongside the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice.

The vehicle was linked to assets belonging to convicted Ghanaian fraudster Nana Kwabena Amuah, currently serving an 86-month prison sentence in the United States. Although Shatta Wale was not personally accused of wrongdoing, the car was retrieved as part of an international asset recovery operation.