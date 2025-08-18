6 celebrities who died in plane crashes

Air travel has long been celebrated for its speed and convenience, yet history has shown that even the most famous figures are not spared from aviation tragedies.

Over the years, several beloved celebrities have lost their lives in devastating aircraft crashes, leaving behind grieving families, fans, and legacies that continue to inspire.

See below for just some of the notable names who died in plane or helicopter crashes

1.Kobe Bryant

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash on 26 January 2020, at just 41 years old. The NBA icon was travelling to a basketball training session in California with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, when the aircraft went down, killing them and seven others on board.

Their cause of death was recorded as blunt force trauma. A private funeral was held in California before a public memorial service took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

2.Buddy Holly

Rock ’n’ roll pioneer Buddy Holly’s tragic death on 3 February 1959 has been immortalised in Don McLean’s classic American Pie, which references “the day the music died”. Holly, alongside fellow musicians Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, perished when their plane crashed shortly after taking off from Clear Lake, Iowa.

Investigators later revealed that the 21-year-old pilot, Roger Peterson, lacked certification to fly in poor weather, concluding that his “inexperience” played a key role in the disaster.

3.Aaliyah

R&B superstar Aaliyah was only 22 when she tragically died in a plane crash in the Bahamas on 25 August 2001, shortly after filming her music video Rock the Boat. The Cessna 402B she was travelling in was found to be 700 pounds overweight.

The crash killed Aaliyah and five others instantly, while three more succumbed to their injuries later. An autopsy cited “severe burns and a blow to the head” as her cause of death. Investigations revealed that the pilot, Luis Antonio Morales, was unlicensed to fly that model and had both alcohol and cocaine in his system.

4.Otis Redding

Just three days after recording his timeless hit (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay, Otis Redding’s life was cut short at the age of 26. On 10 December 1967, Redding and four members of his band died when their chartered plane crashed into Lake Monona, Wisconsin, en route from Cleveland, Ohio.

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown to this day, leaving fans to wonder what more the music legend might have achieved.

5. John F. Kennedy Jr.

John F. Kennedy Jr., son of the former U.S. President, perished at the age of 38 when the plane he was piloting plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard on 16 July 1999. His wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, were also on board.

The NTSB attributed the crash to “the pilot’s failure to maintain control of the airplane during a descent over water at night, which was the result of spatial disorientation.” Poor visibility and haze were cited as contributing factors. Their bodies were recovered five days later.

6.Patsy Cline

Country music legend Patsy Cline died on 5 March 1963 at the age of 30 after a plane crash whilst travelling back to Nashville from a performance in Kansas City. She was accompanied by her manager and pilot Ramsey “Randy” Dorris Hughes, and fellow musicians Harold Franklin “Hankshaw” Hawkins and Lloyd Estel “Cowboy” Copas, all of whom perished.

Investigators attributed the tragedy to pilot error in difficult weather conditions.