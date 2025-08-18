Stonebwoy links up with Rick Ross, fans buzz over possible collaboration

Ghanaian dancehall star Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known as Stonebwoy, has once again caught the spotlight after sharing videos of himself with American rapper Rick Ross during his visit to the United States.

The clips, which surfaced on Stonebwoy’s X page on 17 August 2025, captured the pair enjoying each other’s company after linking up following a concert in Miami. In one video, Rick Ross can be heard hyping himself and Stonebwoy, referring to both of them as ‘number one.’ Another showed the two artistes sharing champagne and vibing to Mario Winans’ classic track ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’ playing in the background.

This meeting comes months after Stonebwoy and Rick Ross had an Instagram Live session, where the American rapper praised Stonebwoy’s artistry and hinted at a possible collaboration. During that conversation, Rick Ross promised not only to work with him on a project but also to introduce him to other US superstars, including Rihanna.

With the videos now circulating online, excitement among fans has reached new heights, with many eagerly anticipating the long-promised collaboration between the Ghanaian and American heavyweights.

Fans share mixed reactions

As expected, Stonebwoy’s post attracted varied reactions from fans on social media. While some expressed pride in the Ghanaian star’s growing international connections, others urged him to maintain a more polished image around global acts.

@Undeniably_nyc commented: “Chale you dey make your defenders always dey struggle. Some things should stay offline. You’re a big star too. Chichi woho kakra in front of these cats. Don’t always be acting like a fan, bro. You’re one of our biggest acts. Learn how to do and undo something.”

Rick Ross and Stonebwoy

@BwoiGazza wrote: “Them dey use your favourite artist for advert two Fanfoolers. It’s coming saa na Nyame aba.”

@MusahMubara asked: “Why man dey say bhim bhim like that?”

@hedek56664 praised: “Bhim to the world. You made us proud. I love you father.”

@kama_247 cautioned: “So as them dey use you to promote the alcohol free you no dey notice? Awww efo pls wise up.”

@trini_dad6 celebrated: “Biggest boss!! It’s all about music from this side. Torcher and Rozzay!!”

Stonebwoy’s link-up with Rick Ross has once again showed his growing influence beyond Ghana, leaving fans with high hopes that their friendship will translate into the global collaboration both artistes have hinted at.