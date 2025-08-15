‘I was lamenting inability to attend Daddy Lumba’s vigil' - LilWin on ‘sabotage’ remark

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has spoken out following public criticism over remarks he made about the organisers of the late Daddy Lumba’s candlelight vigil.

The controversy began when the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) scheduled the tribute for Highlife legend Daddy Lumba at Black Star Square on 2 August 2025, the same date as the premiere of LilWin’s latest film, Ibrahim Traoré.

The actor-producer, visibly displeased, took to social media to express his frustration, accusing the agency of attempting to sabotage his movie premiere.

Lilwin enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba takes over Apple Music Ghana Top 100 after his death

LilWin’s choice of the word “sabotage” drew a wave of backlash, with many Ghanaians condemning him for what they saw as an insensitive comment towards the memory of the beloved musician.

However, in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, LilWin clarified his stance, insisting that his concerns were not about his film’s commercial success but rather his inability to attend the vigil.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained:

Honestly, it wasn’t about losing ticket sales because the movie premiere had already gained massive attention. Promotions were going well and everyone knew something big was on the way. Unfortunately, just a week before the premiere, we lost our legend, Daddy Lumba, which was a heartbreaking moment for all of us

To my surprise, his candlelight vigil was scheduled on the same day as my premiere. I believe many Ghanaians didn’t realise this until I pointed it out. I didn’t mention it because of my movie, but because I’m a huge fan of Daddy Lumba and I deeply admire him

I was torn between my premiere and the vigil of my idol, and people misunderstood me. I wasn’t angry because of my premiere, I was just hurt because I couldn’t be at the vigil. I wanted to pay my respects too

ADVERTISEMENT