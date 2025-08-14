The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had earlier predicted cooler-than-usual weather conditions for July and August, urging the public to prepare for extended periods of cloudy skies, light rain, and misty mornings over the next two months.

In its 7 July advisory, GMet announced that much of the country will experience slight to moderate rainfall, reduced sunshine, and lower night-time temperatures. Stratiform clouds and cold maritime winds moving inland are expected to dominate weather patterns, particularly in southern Ghana.

The agency advised the public, especially those with health conditions sensitive to cold, to take precautions such as wearing warm clothing, preventing respiratory problems, and seeking medical attention if symptoms persist. Residents were also encouraged to monitor daily weather updates to plan appropriately.

Why July-August Is Ghana’s Coldest Month

But what exactly is behind this chilly spell? Pulse Ghana sought answers.

Felicity Ahafianyo, Chief Forecaster and Head of the Central Analysis and Forecast Office at GMet, explained that the phenomenon is linked to a natural astronomical event called aphelion, the point in early July when the Earth is farthest from the Sun.

The Earth rotates and revolves around the Sun. At times, it is closest, perihelion, and other times, farthest, aphelion.

This happens every year, she said. From July to August, the Sun’s intensity is lower. Added to that is the Benguela Current, a cold ocean current, which brings in cooler air and moisture from the ocean

This combination of high oceanic pressure and dense cloud cover creates a moist, cool environment across much of the country, resulting in overcast skies, occasional drizzles, and significantly reduced daytime temperatures, especially in the south.

GMet stressed the importance of factoring the weather into daily planning. Ahafianyo advised:

You can go to our website to know the forecast each morning. This helps you decide what clothing to wear and what precautions to take. Let weather be a part of your daily planning

Flu Season Warning: How to Stay Healthy

She also warned that the cold and damp weather is creating favourable conditions for flu viruses to spread.

She explained:

This flu season is quite concerning. The influenza virus, particularly types A and B, spreads easily in this weather, especially when the mucous membranes dry out due to low humidity

According to her, people are more likely to contract viral respiratory illnesses in cold weather due to weakened immunity and dried nasal passages, making it easier for viruses to bypass the body’s natural defences. She therefore urged the public to adopt basic hygiene measures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

August, she noted, consistently ranks as Ghana’s coldest month due to a mix of global and regional climatic patterns. Despite public perceptions of extreme cold this year, she clarified that 2025’s temperatures remain within the normal range.

“This is not unusually cold. We’ve seen colder years in the past. Temperatures will stay in the 20s Celsius range, with drizzles in the early mornings and evenings expected to continue throughout August,” she said, adding that climate change is not responsible for the current conditions.

