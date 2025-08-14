'It's changed my life'- Davido speaks about the loss of his son

Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about the profound impact of losing his firstborn son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who tragically passed away in 2022.

In an emotional interview, the Nigerian singer admitted that the loss transformed his life.

"It changed my life," he said, revealing that countless fans have expressed gratitude for the resilience he displayed in the face of such tragedy.

“I know how many people randomly approach me, even at the airport, to tell me how my strength has encouraged them during hard times,” Davido said. “I was telling my wife the other day that I’m proud of how we bounced back. Now, we have twins – they’re big, full of energy, and shouting everywhere. For us to be able to go through the loss of our son and still bounce back in such a major way is huge.”

Davido and his wife, Chioma, lost their three-year-old son in October 2022 after he drowned in a swimming pool at their Banana Island residence in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar tied the knot with his long-time partner, Chioma Rowland, in a lavish white wedding ceremony in Miami, United States, on Sunday. The event, tagged #Chivido2025, followed their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and a court wedding in March of the same year. The music star proposed to Chioma in 2019, but the relationship faced turbulence in 2021 following reports linking him to another woman. In October 2022, the couple suffered the loss of their first son, Ifeanyi, who drowned at their Lagos residence.

By March 2023, Davido confirmed they had legally married.

The pair welcomed a set of twins in the United States in October 2023 and held their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024.