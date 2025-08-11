Davido honours late son with custom cufflinks at $3.7m lavish white wedding

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, paid a touching tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on his wedding day by wearing custom cufflinks engraved with the boy’s picture.

The award-winning artiste shared a photo of the cufflinks on his Instagram Story on Sunday, during his grand white wedding to his long-time partner, Chioma Rowland, in Miami, United States.

The lavish ceremony followed the couple’s traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and their court wedding in March of the same year. Tagged #Chivido2025, the white wedding attracted influential figures from Nigeria’s business, political, and entertainment circles, with notable guests including Adekunle Gold, Teni, and Zlatan Ibile, who also attended the couple’s pre-wedding dinner.

Davido revealed that the celebration came with a staggering price tag.

We spent $3.7 million in cash. You should know what we are doing. It’s crazy

Prominent personalities such as Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, and the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, were spotted at the star-studded Miami event. Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, UFC champion Kamaru Usman, and Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile also joined other dignitaries from various sectors to celebrate the couple’s union.

The music star proposed to Chioma in 2019, but the relationship faced turbulence in 2021 following reports linking him to another woman. In October 2022, the couple suffered the loss of their first son, Ifeanyi, who drowned at their Lagos residence.

By March 2023, Davido confirmed they had legally married.

The pair welcomed a set of twins in the United States in October 2023 and held their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024.