Ghanaian stars who attended Davido and Chioma’s $3.7m Miami wedding

11 August 2025 at 18:12
Davido and Chioma Rowland’s highly anticipated white wedding in Miami, United States, brought together a dazzling line-up of stars from across Africa, including prominent figures from Ghana’s entertainment scene.

The lavish ceremony, tagged #Chivido2025, followed the couple’s traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and their court wedding in March of the same year. The Miami celebration attracted dignitaries from business, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Ghanaian stars who attended Davido and Chioma’s $3.7m Miami wedding
The guest list also included the groom’s father, Adedeji Adeleke; the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; UFC champion Kamaru Usman; and other influential figures.

Ghanaian celebrities who attended Davido's wedding

Among the Ghanaian personalities present was GH Hyper, Davido’s official blogger in Ghana, who arrived in style and mingled with Nigerian music heavyweights such as Adekunle Gold, Teni, and Zlatan Ibile, all of whom had also graced the couple’s pre-wedding dinner.

Edwina Akufo-Addo, daughter of former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, was a vision of elegance at both the pre-wedding festivities and the main ceremony. Dressed in a refined blue outfit with a sleek bob hairstyle, she drew admiration online for her poise and style.

Stonebwoy, Ghana’s award-winning reggae-dancehall star, attended with his wife, Dr Louisa, adding musical prestige and Ghanaian charm to the celebrations. GH Hyper, known for his vibrant coverage of events, documented the glamour for his followers.

Kojo Soboh, the Founder & ED for EMY Africa

The Havana Night pre-wedding party set the tone for a week of opulence, with guests enjoying vibrant music, fashion, and entertainment. Social media lit up with images of the newlyweds exchanging vows at the altar, capturing both the grandeur and emotional depth of the occasion.

The presence of Ghanaian celebrities not only added cultural flair but also highlighted the deep bonds within Africa’s entertainment industry—making #Chivido2025 a truly continental celebration.

