Kofi Boat faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty

Following the extradition of Ghanaian businessman Isaac Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, for his alleged role in a $100 million romance scam, new reports have revealed the potential length of his prison sentence.

On 7 August 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice announced the extradition of three Ghanaians , Kofi Boateng (Kofi Boat), Insuah Ahmed (Pascal), and Derrick Van Yeboah (Van) , alleged to be the masterminds behind a notorious scam syndicate.

According to documents shared online and released by Jay Clayton, the Attorney General’s Office for the Southern District of New York has charged the business mogul with five separate offences, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, receiving stolen funds, and two additional related charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report further states that the 36-year-old, along with the other two accused, could each face a maximum prison term of 20 years if convicted.

The document reads;

One count of wire fraud conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. One count of money laundering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison; and one count of receipt of stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

ADVERTISEMENT

Jay Clayton also emphasised that the final decision would rest with the presiding judge, stating: “The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by a judge.”

Background

In June 2025, the FBI disclosed that it had been investigating Kofi Boat’s business operations, leading to the decision to extradite him over allegations of a $100 million romance scam, money laundering, and other related crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT