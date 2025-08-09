Kofi Boateng, 2 others extradited to US over $100m online scam, romance fraud - FBI

Three Ghanaian nationals have been extradited to the United States to face charges over their alleged roles in an international fraud ring accused of stealing more than $100 million through romance scams and business email compromise schemes.

The accused, Isaac Oduro Boateng (also known as “Kofi Boat”), Inusah Ahmed (also known as “Pascal”), Derrick Van Yeboah (also known as “Van”), and Patrick Kwame Asare (also known as “Borgar”), are alleged to have played leading roles in the scheme.

Ghanaian authorities extradited Boateng, Ahmed, and Van Yeboah to the United States, where they arrived on August 7, 2025. They are expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger. Asare remains at large, and the case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

As alleged, Isaac Oduro Boateng, Inusah Ahmed, Derrick van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare led and participated in an international fraud ring that engaged in a massive conspiracy to defraud vulnerable people and steal from businesses

Said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton.

Offshore scammers should know that we, the FBI, and our law enforcement partners will work around the world to combat online fraud and bring perpetrators to justice.

The defendants have been brought to the United States to be held accountable for their alleged roles in scamming companies and vulnerable Americans out of over $100 million

Added FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia.

Deceiving businesses using email compromise campaigns and tricking innocent elderly victims through fraudulent companionship in order to exploit their trust and finances is not merely appalling but illegal. The FBI will continue to ensure anyone who preys on companies and vulnerable Americans online is made to face the criminal justice system.

Details of the Allegations

According to the indictment, the four men were senior members of a Ghana-based criminal network that targeted individuals and businesses across the United States.

Many of the victims were elderly men and women deceived into believing they were in romantic relationships with fictitious identities created by the conspirators. Once trust was established, victims were persuaded to send money or assist in laundering funds obtained from other victims.

The network also carried out business email compromise schemes, deceiving companies into transferring funds to accounts controlled by the organisation. Prosecutors allege the scheme caused losses exceeding $100 million.

The indictment further states that proceeds from these crimes were laundered to West Africa, primarily to individuals referred to as “chairmen”, who directed the group’s operations. Both Boateng and Ahmed are alleged to have served in these leadership roles.

Charges and Potential Sentences

Boateng, 36; Ahmed, 40; Van Yeboah, 40; and Asare, 39 — all Ghanaian nationals — face the following charges:

One count of wire fraud conspiracy (maximum 20 years in prison)

One count of wire fraud (maximum 20 years)

One count of money laundering conspiracy (maximum 20 years)

One count of conspiracy to receive stolen money (maximum 5 years)

One count of receipt of stolen money (maximum 10 years)

These penalties represent the statutory maximums set by Congress and are provided for informational purposes only. Sentencing, if convictions occur, will be determined by a judge.

International Cooperation

U.S. authorities commended the Government of Ghana for its role in the extradition process. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked closely with the International Cooperation Unit of Ghana’s Office of the Attorney-General.

Key assistance was also provided by Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service – INTERPOL, the Cyber Security Authority, and the National Intelligence Bureau.

