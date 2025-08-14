'What a nincompoop' - Stonebwoy slams Shatta Wale on social media amid renewed clash

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and fellow musician Shatta Wale have once again stirred reactions on social media after reigniting their long-standing feud.
In a video shared by Stonebwoy on his Snapchat story on 14 August 2025, Shatta Wale was seen urging the public to expose all the negative things Stonebwoy had allegedly done, claiming that fans were unaware of them.
READ MORE: Fraud Cases: Ghanaian celebrities who have been extradited to the US
‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’ selected for Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival
Shatta Wale was heard saying in a mix of Pidgin English and standard English:
Post everything about Stonebwoy we have seen but have not made any comment about so far, including things that people are hiding. You have to post them. Right now, when he fights, we have to fight back.
READ MORE: Kofi Boateng, 2 others extradited to US over $100m online scam, romance fraud - FBI
In response, Stonebwoy reposted Shatta Wale’s remarks on Snapchat, accompanied by a scathing caption:
He wrote:
What a nincompoop. Azui… you be your own biggest enemy. How can you find peace? Come for free advice
READ MORE: Davido honours late son with custom cufflinks at $3.7m lavish white wedding
READ MORE: Helicopter Crash: 5 major events cancelled following deaths of 8 people
The exchange has sparked mixed reactions among netizens. While some criticised Stonebwoy for calling out the On God hitmaker, others defended his comments.
One social media user wrote: “Shatta no go mind him this time aswear… now @stonebwoy want turn Shatta but the kind of attention he wants unless Burma Camp ’cause this be old strategy, aboaba.”
READ MORE: Stonebwoy breaks his silence on Shatta Wale’s lamborghini seizure by EOCO (video)
Another commented: “He wants attention. That’s the only way he can promote his EP. Tried that with the Up and Running album, and it ended up walking. This one too he won’t get attention. Don’t worry.”
Highlighting perceived bias, another user stated: “This be the hypocrisy about most Ghanaians. You ignored what Shatta Wale said in the video, but you have a problem with Stonebwoy also calling him names. Not everyone is a blind follower like most of SM fans, ok.”
READ MORE: Shatta Wale cries out as armed EOCO officers raid his house, seize 'stolen' Lamborghini
Ultimately, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s latest clash proves that their rivalry remains one of Ghana’s most enduring entertainment feuds, capable of sparking heated debate and capturing public attention whenever it resurfaces. It remains to be seen how the latest outbursts will eventually end.