'What a nincompoop' - Stonebwoy slams Shatta Wale on social media amid renewed clash

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and fellow musician Shatta Wale have once again stirred reactions on social media after reigniting their long-standing feud.

In a video shared by Stonebwoy on his Snapchat story on 14 August 2025, Shatta Wale was seen urging the public to expose all the negative things Stonebwoy had allegedly done, claiming that fans were unaware of them.

Shatta Wale was heard saying in a mix of Pidgin English and standard English:

Post everything about Stonebwoy we have seen but have not made any comment about so far, including things that people are hiding. You have to post them. Right now, when he fights, we have to fight back.

In response, Stonebwoy reposted Shatta Wale’s remarks on Snapchat, accompanied by a scathing caption:

He wrote:

What a nincompoop. Azui… you be your own biggest enemy. How can you find peace? Come for free advice

The exchange has sparked mixed reactions among netizens. While some criticised Stonebwoy for calling out the On God hitmaker, others defended his comments.

One social media user wrote: “Shatta no go mind him this time aswear… now @stonebwoy want turn Shatta but the kind of attention he wants unless Burma Camp ’cause this be old strategy, aboaba.”

Another commented: “He wants attention. That’s the only way he can promote his EP. Tried that with the Up and Running album, and it ended up walking. This one too he won’t get attention. Don’t worry.”

Highlighting perceived bias, another user stated: “This be the hypocrisy about most Ghanaians. You ignored what Shatta Wale said in the video, but you have a problem with Stonebwoy also calling him names. Not everyone is a blind follower like most of SM fans, ok.”

