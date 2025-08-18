Pulse logo
I have proof it’s mine- Shatta Wale insists seized Lamborghini legally belongs to him

18 August 2025 at 16:48
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has once again addressed the controversy surrounding his seized 2019 Lamborghini Urus, which was confiscated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) earlier this year.

In a post shared on X on 17 August 2025, the musician stated that he has all the required documents to prove ownership of the luxury vehicle. He also dismissed reports suggesting the car was stolen.

Shatta Wale wrote:

God willing, yes, I will receive it. Because I have every document proving it’s mine. Forget the rumours. For your information, it’s not stolen, please, thank you

On August 5, 2025, EOCO seized the Lamborghini Urus, alleging that it was linked to a large-scale fraud case in the United States. According to the agency, the vehicle was tied to Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian-American convicted of operating multi-million-dollar romance scams and business email compromise schemes.

EOCO claimed the Lamborghini was purchased with proceeds from these illicit activities.

Shatta Wale, however, strongly denied any involvement in the matter. He explained that he legally bought the car as a third-party buyer for $150,000 and maintained that he has no personal or business connection with Amuah.

This latest declaration follows an earlier statement the musician made during a TikTok live session, where he claimed he would not be taking the vehicle back from EOCO.

